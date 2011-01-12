Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:50 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Expanding to Include Seventh, Eighth Grades

Enrollment is under way for fall 2011, with an open house set for Jan. 25

By Elaine Rottman | January 12, 2011 | 5:29 p.m.

Providence Hall, founded in 2007 to provide classical, college preparatory high school education in Santa Barbara, will expand to include seventh and eighth grades beginning this fall.

“An increasing number of families have asked if we would consider adding the seventh and eighth grades,” Headmaster Dr. David Winter said. “These families are looking for a high-quality academic program in the Christian tradition for their junior high-age students.”

The response of the Santa Barbara community to Providence Hall’s high school has been strong. First opening in the 2007-08 academic year, the school enrolled 27 students in grades 9 through 12. Currently, enrollment stands at 75, and more than 90 are expected this coming fall.

Providence Hall, 33 E. Micheltorena St., is already fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, competes in CIF athletics, and offers a comprehensive program of rigorous academics and extensive extracurricular activities.

The school’s Board of Directors consulted extensively with parents, educators, church leaders and other schools in the area before making the decision at its December meeting.

“By opening seventh and eighth grades, we believe we can meet the needs of Santa Barbara-area families and better prepare students for success in high school and college and for lives of service and leadership,” Winter said.

Providence Hall’s curriculum is based in the classic works of Western literature and civilization. Students are prepared to succeed at the finest colleges and universities in the country. The school emphasizes developing personal character and leadership skills; understanding the historic Christian faith; and appreciating the values that shaped the founding of our country.

For more information about Providence Hall, click here or call 805.962.4400. An open house is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 