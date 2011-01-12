Providence Hall Expanding to Include Seventh, Eighth Grades

Enrollment is under way for fall 2011, with an open house set for Jan. 25

Providence Hall, founded in 2007 to provide classical, college preparatory high school education in Santa Barbara, will expand to include seventh and eighth grades beginning this fall.

“An increasing number of families have asked if we would consider adding the seventh and eighth grades,” Headmaster Dr. David Winter said. “These families are looking for a high-quality academic program in the Christian tradition for their junior high-age students.”

The response of the Santa Barbara community to Providence Hall’s high school has been strong. First opening in the 2007-08 academic year, the school enrolled 27 students in grades 9 through 12. Currently, enrollment stands at 75, and more than 90 are expected this coming fall.

Providence Hall, 33 E. Micheltorena St., is already fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, competes in CIF athletics, and offers a comprehensive program of rigorous academics and extensive extracurricular activities.

The school’s Board of Directors consulted extensively with parents, educators, church leaders and other schools in the area before making the decision at its December meeting.

“By opening seventh and eighth grades, we believe we can meet the needs of Santa Barbara-area families and better prepare students for success in high school and college and for lives of service and leadership,” Winter said.

Providence Hall’s curriculum is based in the classic works of Western literature and civilization. Students are prepared to succeed at the finest colleges and universities in the country. The school emphasizes developing personal character and leadership skills; understanding the historic Christian faith; and appreciating the values that shaped the founding of our country.

For more information about Providence Hall, call 805.962.4400. An open house is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.