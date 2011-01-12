Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Housing Authority Receives $227,334 Grant to Help Disabled Residents

The funding will provide 25 vouchers for rental assistance and health-care services

By Ashley Schapitl | January 12, 2011 | 6:40 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara has received a $227,334 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help nonelderly residents with disabilities leave nursing homes and other residential facilities to live independently.

The grant will fund 25 vouchers to provide recipients with rental assistance and health-care services.

“I am so pleased that the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority is one of only five counties in California to receive funding under this new, innovative federal grant program,” Capps said. “These federal dollars will help provide the resources to ensure individuals with disabilities in our community can live more independent and fulfilling lives.”

“Affordable housing is of great need and low supply for persons with developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County,” said Fred Lamont, director of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. “The HACSB, along with its partnering agency Tri-Counties Regional Center, looks forward to the infusion of 25 additional housing choice vouchers specifically targeted to provide housing support for nonelderly persons with disabilities currently receiving long-term care in institutional settings. This interagency collaboration will allow qualified individuals to live productive independent lives in Santa Barbara County rather than in institutions.”

Nationally, the departments of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development have awarded $40 million in grants to help more than 5,000 people living with disabilities live independently in their communities. This unique collaboration will provide for a holistic approach to helping individuals with disabilities achieve self-sufficiency in the community.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
