Santa Barbara School Board Votes to Unify Districts

Officials say the consolidation comes with state incentives and could bring in $6 million in additional revenue

The Santa Barbara school board voted Tuesday night to combine its two school districts into one.

Under Thompson Bill Unification, the four feeder elementary districts — Cold Spring, Montecito, Hope and Goleta — can continue independently.

They’re all expected to opt out of joining the one Santa Barbara School District, and then the unification petition can be sent to the County Committee on School District Organization.

There are state incentives to unify, and the districts estimate the move could bring in $6 million in additional revenue.

The new district would be funded by a revenue limit model, as the secondary district is now, and no money would be needed to balance salary schedules between the two districts. While the idea has been kicked around for years, the proposal looks better than ever given the economic benefits.

The districts report to the state as one district now anyway, and fiscal services director Meg Jette said the move would officially make them one district.

