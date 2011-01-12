SCEEP Offering Free Energy Savings to South County Businesses

Today’s economy is especially challenging for small businesses. Many are aggressively seeking ways to cut expenses and better manage operating costs. Energy costs impact your bottom line. That’s why the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is offering the Direct Install Program through Southern California Edison.

The Direct Install Program is an excellent way for businesses to reduce energy costs and save money. It provides qualifying businesses with free energy-efficient products, free installation and long-term energy.

Direct Install is coming to Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria this January and February.

Who Can Participate?

The program is available to qualified businesses using less than 100 kilowatts monthly. Corporately owned national franchises are not eligible. Businesses that participated in the Direct Install Program in the past may be eligible.

To sign up, businesses can call 800.736.4777 x4, then x7. Additionally, letters were sent out to all small businesses in South Santa Barbara County; at the bottom of each letter is a small form that can be sent in to SCE to register. Businesses must sign up by Jan. 20.

How the Program Works

Southern California Edison has contracted with highly skilled energy efficiency experts (FESS Comprehensive Energy Solutions) who will come and evaluate business facilities, free of charge, to identify energy savings opportunities.

With the business’ approval, the contractor will install free energy-efficient replacement equipment. By replacing the less efficient equipment with new, energy-efficient technology, businesses will reduce energy use, carbon footprint and electric bill — all at no cost to the business.

FESS will take five to 10 minutes to complete the energy assessment and make recommendations to improve the energy efficiency of each business. If businesses agree with the recommendations, the contractor will ask the business owner to sign an Authorization Form and schedule an appointment for a convenient time to install the equipment. Installation of recommended energy-efficient equipment will take less than two hours and the business can remain open.

Qualified SCE business customers using less than 100 kilowatts monthly are eligible for a free energy evaluation and savings analysis and free energy-efficient products that include fluorescent lighting, High Intensity Discharge (HID) fixtures, refrigeration, door closers, suction line insulation and strip curtains, LED open and exit signs, window film, occupancy sensors, vending misers, programmable thermostats and free product installation.

What Is Needed

Businesses do not need to purchase anything to participate. They simply need to be willing to have their less-efficient equipment replaced with more energy-efficient products — free of charge.

Direct Install is coming. For more information, click here or call 800.736.4777.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.