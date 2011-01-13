Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

One Year After Haitian Earthquake, UCSB Pauses to Remember, Reflect

For Nadège Clitandre, born in Haiti but raised in New York, the devastation continues to take an emotional toll

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 13, 2011 | 2:15 a.m.

When images of the devastation wrought by last year’s earthquake in Haiti began flooding Nadège Clitandre’s television, it was too much to bear.

Clitandre, a University of California president’s fellow living in Santa Barbara, was born in Haiti but raised in New York, and she tried for a week to reach her father, still living in the country. She was relieved to hear he was alive, but she also learned of another loss.

A library built by her nonprofit, Haiti Soleil, which seeks to build community-centered public libraries, museums and other institutions focused on advancing education among young Haitians, had been destroyed in the quake.

“The first week was hard,” Clitandre said. “I couldn’t handle the images. ... The immediate desire was to get up and go.”

She did go last March, and her father is still there, working to rebuild.

“He’s feeling the lack of progress,” she said. “People are doing the best that they can.”

A year after the quake, the effort to rebuild continues, but the loss is still acute.

Clitandre was one of several dozen people who gathered Wednesday evening at UCSB’s Storke Plaza to remember those who lost their lives. The event, sponsored by the university’s Center for Black Studies Research, Associated Students and the Department of Black Studies, was a solemn meditation on the disaster.

“Haiti’s now sacred ground,” said Claudine Michel, a black studies professor who invited the group to honor those who had perished. “Embrace the living, honor the dead, illuminate the triumph of the human spirit.”

Student Gadise Regassa sang a haunting Haitian hymn titled “Wangolo” as candles were lit.

The Rev. Nicole Janelle, chaplain at St. Michael’s University Church, said she had been in contact with a nun and earthquake survivor working in the country’s capital.

“She was tremendously grateful (to hear of UCSB’s event),” Janelle said, adding that Haitians appreciated the remembrance, no matter how small.

UCSB student Lindsay Farland also spoke, saying she lost her cousin, who had been on a mission trip with Food for the Poor, to the earthquake.

“It was her dream to give back to countries like Haiti and Jamaica,” she said, adding that the family went and built a school in Jamaica in her honor last summer.

“I feel for the people that lost anyone in Haiti,” she said through tears. “I’m really glad there’s a group like this on campus that I can relate to.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

