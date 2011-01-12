Santa Barbara Man Facing DUI Charges After Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101

CHP says he continued driving after the collision near Winchester Canyon Road

A 64-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday night on DUI charges after he allegedly hit another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Highway 101.

Spokesman Jeremy Wayland said the California Highway Patrol received numerous calls about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound on northbound Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road.

Wayland said police determined that Leslie Dayka’s Volkswagen swiped a Dodge driven by 29-year-old Azucena Arroyo, who was traveling north.

Dayka allegedly continued driving the wrong way, according to Wayland.

No injuries were reported.

CHP officers spotted the Volkswagen just after the collision and forced the driver to stop. The highway was shut down for safety.

Officers noted the Dayka displayed signs of alcohol intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

