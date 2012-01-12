Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Benchmark Maps Working to Raise the Bar on Road, Recreation Digital Atlasas

Owner John Glanville says his Santa Barbara company is venturing into a 'whole new era in cartography'

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 12, 2012 | 9:04 p.m.

It’s safe to say that digital maps are popular navigational tools, but rather than logging onto Google Maps, John Glanville opted to pursue an opportunity.

John Glanville
John Glanville

“The quality of the cartographic information, how it’s organized and the geographical look and feel of Benchmark Maps differentiates itself from a Google product,” he said.

Glanville, a Santa Barbara venture capitalist, bought the company about a year ago. Benchmark Maps produces road and recreation atlases that feature roads classed by type and surface, landmarks, topography and public land ownership information.

The atlases display detailed recreation information with phone numbers and Web sites, climate graphs, cities, towns and locales with hunting units, and page-to-page overlap with GPS grids.

“I will put our cartographic content against any competitor,” Glanville said about his Benchmark Maps, which has been making atlases since 1995.

Although there are apps for that, Benchmark Maps can provide more detail than a 4-inch screen, said Glanville, who is targeting outdoor enthusiasts and educators.

“An atlas can give you a larger context,” he said. “Yes, you can get turn-by-turn directions right to a campground, and you probably will anyway, but the reality is an atlas will give you a broader context of what is around you.”

Benchmark Maps is developing mobile apps that will allow users to share their adventures through a social networking platform, according to business development manager Lauren Perez.

“We are trying to make it a personal experience that is customizable through our atlases,” she said. “We want to connect the technology and our end user in a dendritic way so they can utilize the many layers of our map.”

Glanville said he also plans to use public city, county, regional and statewide information so users can access all the specific details unique to those areas.

“We’re on the dawn of a whole new era in cartography,” he said, “and we are taking on how to educate the next generation on what cartography is about.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 