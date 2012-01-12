El Montecito School to Host Open House Jan. 18 at New Campus

Enrollment for 2012-13 under way for students in preschool through sixth grade

El Montecito School began its 54th year of operation at a new campus in the San Roque neighborhood, providing academic Christian education for children in preschool through sixth grade.

El Montecito School is truly a place where character meets wisdom and students are challenged, molded, loved and motivated in their faith as they develop a passion for learning. The school is now enrolling students for the 2012-13 school year.

An open house is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The school chorus, led by music instructor Mary Patterson, will present special music, and sixth-grade students will serve as campus tour guides for guests who come to meet the faculty, see the facility and chat with other parents who have students in the program.

The kindergarten application submission deadline is Feb. 1, and application forms will be available at the open house.

The school is located at 3225 Calle Piñon, on the corner of San Roque Road and Calle Piñon. Jeannine Morgan leads El Montecito School as director.

For more information, contact the school at 805.962.3091 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.