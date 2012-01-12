Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:18 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Big-Rig Driver Killed in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

18-wheeler lands in creek bed and bursts into flames after colliding with vehicle; three occupants suffer moderate injuries

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | January 12, 2012 | 10:53 p.m.

A fatal accident blocked traffic for several hours Thursday afternoon in both directions of Highway 101 south of the Santa Rosa Road exit south of Buellton.

An 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle collided shortly after 3 p.m. and the truck driver was killed, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Kenneth Murray said.

When emergency responders arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames and in the bottom of a creek. It leaked 50 to 60 gallons of fuel from its tank into the creek bed, but firefighters extinguished the fire and HAZMAT teams dispersed the diesel fuel, Murray said. It was originally reported that there was a vegetation fire, but it was always contained to the truck, he said.

The car was teetering on a bridge above the creek bed with three people inside, who were removed with help from Smitty’s Towing and a U.S. Navy Seabees construction battalion crane, Murray said.

A 38-year-old female, a 10-year-old female and a 10-month-old infant suffered moderate injuries, were conscious and alert, and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

All traffic was rerouted to Highway 154.

County Fire, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response responded to the accident.

CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

