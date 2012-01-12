Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

MIT Enterprise Forum to Explore How Technology Is Transforming Health Care

Industry executives will participate in Wednesday's discussion in Santa Barbara

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 12, 2012 | 8:12 p.m.

The Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum will discuss how technology is transforming the health-care industry next Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Three health-care executives will participate in “How Non-Medical Technologists Are Revolutionizing Health Care” and discuss how new approaches can solve some of heath care’s biggest challenges.

Michael Chan, general manager and marketing executive vice president of Goleta-based InTouch Health, will explain how his company’s telemedicine robots are able to prescribe lifesaving medication to an emergency patient through its cloud-driven network. Chan has worked in the health-care field for more than 25 years, working for companies such as TheraCardia, Computer Motion Inc. and PhotoAccess Corp.

Justin Bellante, co-founder, president and CEO of BioIQ, will talk about his company’s cloud-computing business model that helps companies lower their health insurance costs by collecting anonymous health data. Before BioIQ, Bellante worked for Microelectromechanical Systems, the Radiation and Reliability Physics organization at the Sandia National Laboratories and the Microfabrication Facility at Case Western Reserve University.

Davis Brimer, founder and CEO of Santa Barbara-based Active Life Scientific Inc., will discuss a device that could help doctors diagnose osteoporosis. The UCSB graduate has helped develop life science and medical diagnostic instruments based on Active Life’s core technology, Reference Point Indentation (RPI).

Stephen Nellis, a staff reporter for the Pacific Coast Business Times, will moderate the event.

“Just a few years ago, a patient in a rural area who had a stroke might have missed the short window for receiving lifesaving drugs during the time it took to transport them to a metropolitan hospital for diagnosis,” Nellis said. “Engineers, computer scientists and other nonmedical technologists are working to make that a thing of the past and to make our health-care system more efficient and equal,
regardless of where you live.”

An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $15 for students and $40 at the door. Parking costs $3. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

