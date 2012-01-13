Santa Barbara County Psychiatric Health Facility Back in Compliance, Will Keep Medicare Funding

After a stern letter sent from an oversight agency last year, Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility is no longer in danger of having its federal funding cut, which most likely would have caused it to shut its doors to the thousands of patients who use the facility each year.

Last fall, investigators for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the county Psychiatric Health Facility’s federal oversight body, said the facility fell short in a way that “substantially limits the hospital’s capacity to render adequate care to patients or are of such character as to adversely affect patient health and safety.”

As a result, CMMS threatened to terminate the facility’s Medicare funding in January if auditors were not satisfied. The 16-bed hospital at 315 Camino Del Remedio is the only inpatient acute psychiatric treatment facility in the county, and Medicare makes up a quarter of its $6.5 million budget.

Investigators returned Dec. 5-7 to make sure the facility had come through on the changes needed to keep its funding, and later that month, CMMS sent a letter to Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services Director Ann Detrick informing her that the PHF was in compliance.

Detrick said responding to the shortcomings noted by CMMS has been the department’s “highest priority” during the last year.

A death in 2010 of a patient in seclusion and restraint brought the facility under scrutiny, and staff have been struggling to meet federal guidelines since then. Auditors first visited the facility in January 2011, publishing a 150-page report detailing issues from prescription drugs going missing to patients being improperly restrained in the facility.

“It was a challenging year for the PHF, but I believe the staff has done a remarkable job,” Detrick told Noozhawk on Thursday.

She said the process was difficult, but that overall it was a positive experience and will improve patient care at the hospital.

“This is only going to make the unit better,” Detrick said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”

ADMHS has since corrected the earlier deficiencies, as well as a last item surveyors found in their December visit. They found that discharge summaries, which recap a patient’s stay in the hospital, weren’t being properly documented.

One patient was used as an example, in which the discharge summary had described an “uneventful hospital course,” even though the patient had been sent to the ER the day before after being bitten on the neck by another patient and tested for an infection from the wound.

The PHF has issued a correction to this, saying it has begun a more thorough review of the charts to recount what occurred during the patient’s hospital stay as well as other elements important for future treatment.

A staff psychiatrist also gave specific training to PHF physicians on how to properly recap patient stays. The psychiatrist will also pull charts at random every month to review, and physicians still requiring improvement will be trained on a one-to-one basis.

The results of those random checks will be reported to PHF’s Medical Staff Executive Committee quarterly for review.

