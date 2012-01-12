Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory to Perform Inaugural Benefit Concert on Sunday

The Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory is pleased to announce its first benefit concert for the 2012 season at 3 p.m. Sunday at San Roque Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara.

A donation of $15 per person is suggested, with all proceeds to support student scholarships.

The program will include works by Edvard Grieg, Samuel Barber and Antonio Vivaldi performed by students in the Virtuoso Strings Orchestra under the baton of Ernest Richardson.

Richardson, resident conductor of the Omaha Symphony and musical director of the Steamboat Springs Orchestra, is the newly appointed SBMAC music director and principal conductor.

“This performance is the culmination of an intensive, weeklong exploration of a classical repertoire that is most pleasing to our young artists and the public alike,” said Nina Bodnar, an internationally renowned violinist, Santa Barbara native and SBMAC artistic director. “It’s exciting to see these young musicians grow together through Ernest’s positive and energetic mentorship. Sunday’s concert provides the orchestra with valuable experience playing before a live audience and an opportunity for our organization to generate funding for SBMAC scholarships.”

The Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory, established in 1989 by founding director Lana Bodnar, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering full growth and creativity in youths, the pursuit of excellence in a safe environment, and the celebration of artistic tradition as an expression of our humanity. The organization receives in-kind support from the Granada Theatre, Maravilla Senior Living Community and SBCC.

For more information about the organization, enrollment, string ensembles, concert schedule updates and ways to help, click here, call program director Cathy Oliverio at 805.751-6227 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is a parent volunteer for the Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory.