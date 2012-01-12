Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Installs Four Bicycle Repair Stations Around Campus

Two other stations may be added soon to help ensure a smooth ride for two-wheeling commuters

By UCSB | January 12, 2012 | 12:11 p.m.

Thanks to funding provided by the UCSB Department of Housing & Residential Services and support from Associated Students, four bicycle repair stations were recently installed on campus, and two more will be added soon.

Four Fixit Bike Repair Stands were recently installed on the UCSB campus.
Four Fixit Bike Repair Stands were recently installed on the UCSB campus. (George Foulsham photo / UCSB Office of Public Affairs)

The stands are part of a pilot project by Housing and AS that may be expanded to include even more locations on campus, according to Jonathan Abboud, on-campus representative for AS. The stations are located adjacent to the De la Guerra Dining Commons, Santa Catalina Residence Hall, San Rafael Residence Hall and San Clemente Villages graduate student housing complex. There is no charge for using the stations.

“We decided to purchase the four repair stations after receiving favorable reviews from other universities, including Stanford,” said Wilfred Brown, executive director of UCSB’s Department of Housing. “We also talked to the Residence Hall Association president, who thought they would be a great addition. The RHA president helped us choose the locations for the stations around the various residential facilities. We have had numerous compliments from the students who have used them.”

The stations, called Fixit Bike Repair Stands, are manufactured by Dero Bike Rack Company, based in Minneapolis. They feature a metal stand with a slot, or saddle, designed to suspend a bicycle for repairs. They include tools — a variety of wrenches, screwdrivers and other implements — attached to the stands with sturdy cables. There’s also an air pump, which seemed to be the most popular device in December when four students used the repair stations to fill up their bike tires during one 30-minute period.

“A lot of people are using the stands,” Abboud said. “People seem to really like them. They have 10 tools that can all be used for bikes, but they don’t have any parts. These are just for maintenance. If something needs to be tightened, or if you need air, that’s what these stations are for. If you need repair work done, that’s what the AS Bike Shop is for.”

Representatives from Associated Students and Housing each came up with the idea for the bicycle repair stands separately, but at about the same time, according to Abboud. When Abboud contacted Dero for a bid on the project, he learned that Housing officials had already been pursuing the idea and intended to fund the four stands. Sites for the four stations were chosen last summer, and construction was completed late in the fall quarter.

“Because of the favorable reviews, we have decided to purchase two more stations to be installed at each of our Family Student Housing complexes,” Brown said.

James Wagner, program manager for UCSB’s Transportation Alternatives Program, praised the addition of the repair stands to the campus’s bicycle support network.

“Over half of UC Santa Barbara’s student population uses a bicycle to travel between home and UCSB on a daily basis,” Wagner said. “The addition of the four Fixit stations distributed across our campus will make tools and air available 24/7, free of charge, to our bicycle-centric commuters and other area bicyclists.

“The Associated Student Bike Shop has been in operation since 1974 and, for the past 38 years, has been offering bicyclists free advice on bicycle repair and the free use of tools, during their business hours. The bicycle Fixit stations put tools in the hands of people who will use them to make a world of good. They are a wonderfully empowering addition to the support and training the AS Bike Shop offers our campus bicycling community.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 