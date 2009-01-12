Laws Tightening Regulations On Oil Operations Go Into Effect

A year after the series of oil spills at Greka Oil & Gas Inc. facilities that saw hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil and processed water leak into the ground and local waterways, legislation crafted in reaction to those events has taken effect.

Two assembly bills authored by Assemblyman Pedro Nava and signed by Gov. Schwarzenegger in October were activated at the beginning of the year.

Assembly Bill 1960 tightens maintenance standards for all oil facilities in the state, giving the California Department of Conservation ‘s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources authority to shut down facilities that don’t meet its minimum standards. The bill also levies the bulk of the costs for decommissioning faulty facilities and cleaning up pollutants on the operator, while increasing the maximum civil penalty for violations from $5,000 to $25,000.

Nava is working to amend AB 1960 to give prosecutors the option of seeking jail terms for operators that intentionally mislead regulators about offshore oil spills.

Meanwhile, Assembly Bill 2911 requires the California Department of Fish & Game to respond to inland spills in the same way it responds to marine spills, by authorizing it to raise more funding to pay for cleanup of inland spills. According to the DFG’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the state responds to less than a third of inland oil spills.

The bill also increases the minimum civil penalties for inland and marine spills to $50,000, with a maximum of $1 million. OSPR also ban penalize polluters up to $250,000 a day for inadequately cleaning up spills.

Nava on Friday sent a letter to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, urging it to crack down harder on Greka, in light of the recent incident at its Bell Canyon lease over Christmas, a leak that released about 16,000 gallons of oil and processed water.

According to Nava’s office, “the county’s existing petroleum code, Chapter 25 Subsection 25-5 (b) has had the ability to shut down Greka facilities permanently, but has chosen not to do so.”

“Greka has repeatedly demonstrated they are incapable of responsibly operating their oil facilities in the county and do not deserve to be dealt with in a lenient manner,” Nava’s letter read. “I am encouraged by Supervisor (Janet) Wolf’s more aggressive position on this issue and am hopeful that the board will use their existing powers under the county’s Petroleum Code (Chapter 25 Subsection 25-5(b)) or through administrative means to prevent further pollution in Northern Santa Barbara County by shutting Greka’s operations down.”

