World Affairs Council Leader Gets Up-Close Look at Iraq

Michael Phillip, chairman of the World Affairs Council of America-California Central Coast Chapter, is participating in a leadership mission to Baghdad this week. WACA leadership missions offer participants the opportunity to meet with senior government officials to discuss global political and economic issues.

Barbara Propes, president and CEO of the World Affairs Councils of America in Washington, extended the invitation to Phillip.

“Michael is a valuable addition to our team,” Propes said. “He brings to the group an invaluable understanding of global economics and finance and is willing to probe and ask the

tough questions.”

Phillip said last week that he is looking forward to the trip, as it will provide him an insight few are privy to.

“Leadership missions provide access to senior officials and allow a two-way dialog into a depth untouched by most mediums,” he said. “The insights gained from this trip will provide me with unique knowledge of the present-day situation in Iraq and the future of the Middle East.”

Phillip has been involved with the World Affairs Council at the local level for more than 10 years and has served on the national board for four years. He is also a 20-year veteran of Merrill Lynch’s Global Private Client Group as a vice president/senior financial adviser. Phillip was in Seoul during North Korea’s denuclearization process in October just as the financial crisis was unfolding. He has participated in previous leadership missions to Germany and Brussels. Phillip traveled to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to speak with oil and finance leaders when oil was trading above $100 per barrel.

The World Affairs Council of America-California Central Coast Chapter is one of 85 chapters nationally, hosting global leaders and experts in a wide range of topics, including government, business, science, education, religion and culture. Click here for more information or a membership application, or call 805.299.2391.

Amanda Broggie is an associate with Paladin Principle.