Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:04 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Caregiver for Goleta Woman Accused of Financial Elder Abuse

Detectives say she stole thousands of dollars from her client

By Drew Sugars | January 14, 2010 | 12:08 a.m.

A caregiver hired to look after an 88-year-old Goleta woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from her client.

Christina Dee Bailon
Christina Dee Bailon

On Dec. 28, the victim’s accountant notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department that Christina Dee Bailon, 38, of Lompoc may have been stealing from the elderly victim.

During the initial investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence to suggest a crime was committed, which allowed them to have Bailon taken into custody on a probation violation.

Further investigation revealed that Bailon had stolen unused checks from the victim’s accounts at two separate banks.

During a two-month period that she worked, Bailon is believed to have written and cashed more than a dozen checks for nearly $5,000 from one bank account and more than $5,500 from the other bank account. In all, Bailon is suspected of stealing $10,580.

Detectives arrested Bailon on charges of commercial burglary, forgery and financial elder abuse. Her bail was set at $250,000.

Detectives are looking into whether Bailon may have defrauded other victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

When looking to hire a caregiver, it is recommended that the potential employer conduct a background check and ask for references, which should then be thoroughly verified.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 