Caregiver for Goleta Woman Accused of Financial Elder Abuse

Detectives say she stole thousands of dollars from her client

A caregiver hired to look after an 88-year-old Goleta woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from her client.

On Dec. 28, the victim’s accountant notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department that Christina Dee Bailon, 38, of Lompoc may have been stealing from the elderly victim.

During the initial investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence to suggest a crime was committed, which allowed them to have Bailon taken into custody on a probation violation.

Further investigation revealed that Bailon had stolen unused checks from the victim’s accounts at two separate banks.

During a two-month period that she worked, Bailon is believed to have written and cashed more than a dozen checks for nearly $5,000 from one bank account and more than $5,500 from the other bank account. In all, Bailon is suspected of stealing $10,580.

Detectives arrested Bailon on charges of commercial burglary, forgery and financial elder abuse. Her bail was set at $250,000.

Detectives are looking into whether Bailon may have defrauded other victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

When looking to hire a caregiver, it is recommended that the potential employer conduct a background check and ask for references, which should then be thoroughly verified.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.