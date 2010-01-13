Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Construction Under Way on Downtown Executive Office Building

The project, at 201 E. Figueroa St., is designed for professional use

By J. Michael Holliday | January 13, 2010 | 7:22 p.m.

Construction is under way on a 6,500-square-foot executive office building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The facility has been designed by local architect JM Holliday Associates, and the building’s owners are Figueroa Investors LLC.

The building, at 201 E. Figueroa St., replaces a single-story structure. Negotiations are in progress with several interested parties who plan to lease portions of the new two-story facility.

The building’s interiors are designed to serve executive office needs and are planned for professional and law office use.

Michael Holliday is the principal architect in charge of the project, and Michelle Swanitz is the project manager. The general contractor for the project is Ted Bowman of Bowman Construction in Santa Barbara.

The building’s exterior has been designed within the traditional Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style and will enhance the street-front presence of the existing site.

The facility will include several green and sustainable design features, including natural day lighting of interior office spaces, high-efficiency mechanical and electrical systems, low-flow toilets and water-conserving fixtures, low Volatile Organic Compound paints/finishes/adhesives, a green cool roof system and energy-conserving features that will exceed Title 24 energy-efficiency requirements.

The landscaping has been designed by Arcadia Studio and will include drought-tolerant planting materials and on-site bio-swales to filter and reduce stormwater runoff.

The project is designed to meet Built Green standards for new construction.

— J. Michael Holliday is principal architect of JM Holliday Associates.

