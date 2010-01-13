Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:13 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Four Secrets of Prospecting Success

Increase your sales chances with a focus on building trust and relationships

By Craig Greene | January 13, 2010 | 3:24 p.m.

Many salespeople make the mistake of prospecting to untargeted leads and relying on cold calls. However, you can increase your chances of sales success by following these four secrets of prospecting success from Todd Duncan’s book Killing the Sale:

» Consistently Sew a Common Thread — The best way to approach a new prospect is through a referral source. The referral can be a strategic partner, colleague, family member or mutual friend who vouches for you and makes your sales role more of a friendly meeting and exchange of information.

» Regularly Stretch Client Satisfaction — When you and a client have a solid relationship built on trust, utilize that person to help you build rapport with new prospects. Seek to add more value to them so that when you ask for referrals, they don’t think twice.

» Get Out More — This may seem counterintuitive, but you need to get out of the office. You’d be surprised at how many people in your realm of influence know people who may be interested in your product or service. Always start by asking yourself: “Who do I know who knows the person I want to know?”

» Take Your Focus Off Selling — Prospects don’t respond well to people who sound as if they’re selling something. Instead of launching into business mode, connect with the person across from you on a one-to-one level.

Prospecting is less about your ability to sell than it is about your ability to build trust and foster relationships. If you want to maintain a high probability of sales success, do more than just cold calling.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 