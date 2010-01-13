City’s First Homeless Death of 2010 Reported

Social worker Ken Williams reported Wednesday that the city has had its first homeless death of 2010.
Williams said the man, Greg, collapsed while on the pier about 5 p.m. Friday.
“A few weeks before, he had helped me with another homeless man, Paul, who we were able to get into the shelter soon after Freedom’s death,” Williams told Noozhawk.
Freedom, a homeless Marine veteran confined to a wheelchair, died in December when temperatures dipped into the 40s. He was the 28th homeless person to die in Santa Barbara in 2009.
