SB CAN Appoints Joyce Howerton as Advocacy Director

The former Lompoc mayor has been a longtime civic and environmental advocate

The Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) has appointed Joyce Howerton as its director of advocacy and outreach.

Howerton will lead in community organizing around SB CAN’s HOT issues of housing, open space and transportation.

“When it comes to progressive leadership in Santa Barbara County, there is probably no one more well-known or well-loved than Joyce,” SB CAN Executive Director Deborah Brasket said. “For over 40 years, she has been fearless and passionate in her commitment to social justice, civil rights and environmental causes, working on numerous local and national political campaigns.”

As a three-term mayor of Lompoc, Howerton secured pay equity for women, created a state-of-the-art regional landfill project and developed the Lompoc Community Center, among many other accomplishments.

Most recently she served as the community outreach coordinator for The Fund for Santa Barbara, offering technical assistance on effective use of the media, advocacy, lobbying, organizational development, fundraising strategies and building community networks.

Howerton is a founding member of SB CAN and served as north county vice president for many years. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards and county commissions, including the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, which she founded in the 1970s. She was also a founding member of Domestic Violence Solutions and the North County Women’s Political Committee, and served on the Santa Barbara Foundation board of directors for nine years.

Howerton was the co-founder and main spokeswoman for the Coalition Against the County Split, which led the fight to defeat overwhelmingly a ballot measure in 2006 that would have permanently divided Santa Barbara County.

“What an honor to have Joyce working for SB CAN,” South Coast Vice President Dick Flacks said. “Her deep knowledge of social justice and environmental issues and county politics will be important in helping us achieve our goals.”

SB CAN was founded in 2001 as a countywide, grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting social and environmental justice and creating sustainable communities.

— Deborah Brasket is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN).