Local News

Woman Pulled from Vehicle After Rollover on De la Vina Street

Motorist not injured in the crash, which damaged three other vehicles

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | January 13, 2010 | 12:47 p.m.

A woman was unhurt Wednesday morning after a rollover crash on De La Vina Street at Pedregosa Street.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department extricated the woman, the lone occupant, from a Nissan Pathfinder after it flipped onto the driver’s side shortly about 8:30 a.m.

Crews secured the vehicle with struts, then pulled the woman out through the back hatch.

She didn’t suffer any injuries, and SBFD public information officer Ryan DiGuilio said the woman had been wearing a seat belt.

A neighbor carried out a chair for the victim, who spoke with medics and police.

Three other vehicles were damaged in the accident, but no one was injured.

Two fire engines responded, as well as the Santa Barbara Police Department and an ambulance.

DiGuilio said the accident is a reminder to people to slow down, especially with the streets slick from the rain.

SUVs have a high center of gravity and often can flip over if they hit something, according to a police officer on the scene.

De la Vina was blocked off at Pedregosa Street as crews swept the area for glass and other materials.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

