Ventura Councilman Endorses Das Williams for Assembly

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Wednesday that Ventura Councilman Carl Morehouse has endorsed his campaign for the 35th District seat.

“Ventura needs an Assemblymember who understands local government concerns and local issues,” Morehouse said. “I have known Das for some time and know that he knows what it’s like to be a local elected official from serving on the Santa Barbara City Council.

“Das is energetic and passionate about the issues he pursues. As a result of my endorsement, I will be holding him accountable to maintain strong working relationships with all of the cities in this district and being responsive to our concerns. With that commitment, I am proud to support Das Williams for the state Assembly, and am confident he will be an outstanding champion for Ventura in Sacramento.”

Williams said, “Councilmember Morehouse has been a community leader in Ventura for years, and I am honored by his support of my campaign. Carl shares my principles and passion for promoting sustainable development, smart growth and land use policies, affordable housing, transparency in government, and fair and balanced budgets.

“Californians are continuing to suffer from Sacramento’s bad decisions, and I look forward to joining the state Assembly and continuing my work with Carl and other Ventura County leaders to advocate for what’s right for this district and state.”

Williams is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.