Woman Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Fire crews extract the driver after the accident on East Anapamu Street
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 13, 2010 | 11:31 a.m.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department extricated a woman from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover in the 800 block East Anapamu St.
Crews responded to the scene about 2:17 p.m. to help the lone occupant, who didn’t complain of injuries and refused medical treatment. Officials said her airbag had deployed and she had been wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
