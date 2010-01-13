Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:14 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Workshop to Teach Finer Points of Tree Pruning

Learn proper techniques from experienced professionals

By Ken Knight | January 13, 2010 | 3:14 p.m.

Keep your trees healthy with proper pruning techniques taught by experienced professionals in a low-cost public workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 6.

Goleta Valley Beautiful, California ReLeaf and the Central Coast Region of the California Urban Forest Council are among the co-sponsors of a Citizen Pruner Workshop, to be held in the Goleta Union School District Board Room, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The workshop is open to anyone who is interested in the planting and maintenance of trees in urban landscapes, and it will be taught in an easy-to-follow format by local and state experts in tree care.

Members of the public, whether novices or those who have some experience at tree care, will benefit, as well as more experienced tree care professionals looking for a refresher. Five continuing education units are available for professionals. Pruning public shade trees will be emphasized, with limited fruit tree pruning discussion.

Workshop leaders Brian Kempf, Bill Speiwak, Dougal House Jr., Bill Millar, Mark Broomfield and Ken Knight will demonstrate techniques that professionals use to care for young public trees. Participants will get actual experience in pruning young trees on the San Marcos High School campus, with all work being done from the ground and no tree climbing involved.

A short open book exam and field practice at the end will demonstrate proficiency and ability to assist in future public young tree pruning projects. There will be ample opportunities to discuss specific questions with the speakers.

The workshop is $10 (lunch included) for those who register in advance or $20 at the door. Click here for registration forms. Call 805.685.7910 for more information.

The workshop is made possible through grants from the Central Coast Region Urban Forest Council and California ReLeaf. Other agencies co-sponsoring this workshop include the Santa Barbara School District and the city of Goleta.

— Ken Knight is a workshop instructor.

