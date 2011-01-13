Detectives Arrest Suspect in Molestation of 6-Year-Old

Santa Barbara area man is accused of fondling the girl while babysitting

A Santa Barbara area man has been arrested as a suspect in the molestation of a 6-year-old Carpinteria girl.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives took 56-year-old Richard “Ricky” Ramirez into custody on Tuesday after a month-long investigation.

Ramirez is accused of fondling the victim last summer after agreeing to take care of the child while her parents were out of town.

Ramirez is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a parole violation. The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine charges.

Sugars said no further information will be released at this time because of the nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the victim.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.