Devereux Honors Employee Chris Niro with Culture of Caring Award

She tends to participants' growth through the Adult Day Program's greenhouse project

By Janis Johnson | January 13, 2011 | 4:06 p.m.

Devereux California recently honored Chris Niro with the 2010 Culture of Caring Award.

This national annual award recognizes the outstanding personal and professional service of one direct care staff member from each of 15 Devereux centers (and among 6,000 employees) across the country, who typifies the spirit of caring, which has long been the hallmark of Devereux’s mission and the legacy of its founder, Helena Devereux.

“Chris has used her knowledge and passion to help the greenhouse project in the Adult Day Program reinvent itself,” said Devereux California Executive Director Amy Evans, who presented the award to Niro at a special gathering of her peers. “Most notably, Chris has put a lot of energy, expertise and personal resources toward breathing new life into a greenhouse that had been neglected for a few years.”

“Not only does Chris teach participants how to grow and care for plants, she also encourages them to appreciate their own abilities, and their contributions to the greenhouse project,” Day Program Supervisor Sherry Davis said. “She uses the setting of the greenhouse work to help individuals develop their social and customer service skills. The greenhouse workers feel a pride in seeing their plants grow from seed, to sprout, to maturity.”

With more than a decade of service to Devereux, Niro has taken great initiative and persevered in securing community venues where the greenhouse workers interact with the public and reap the rewards of their labor. She uses marketing strategies that encourage plant sales, which is important since net revenue is shared by participants, based on their level of participation.

Besides maintaining the Devereux sales booth at the Thursday and Sunday Farmer’s Markets at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, the greenhouse crew also sells their plants on the UCSB campus one day a week and has an open house for plant sales at the Devereux greenhouse from 10 a.m. to noon the first Friday of every month. There are many repeat customers coming to all these venues because the caring and commitment shows not only in the plants, but also in everyone’s faces.

“In addition to the Greenhouse Project, Chris brings her many skills and talents to other aspects of the Adult Day Program,” Davis said. “She offers creative ideas for activities and other opportunities for community involvement. She is calm and caring, even in the face of challenging behavior. Her demeanor helps create an environment that allows for many successes, and for participants to have a happy and meaningful day.”

In receiving this prestigious award, Niro said, “I’m surprised, honored and humbled by this recognition. I feel very fortunate to be associated with such a positive, forward-looking organization as Devereux, a leader in providing services to special folks.”

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care services in the country that provides comprehensive services to individuals of all ages who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and/or psychological, emotional, behavioral or neurological disorders.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.

