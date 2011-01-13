Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Elite Theatre Company Plays Up One-Act Festival

Winners of the 2010 contest will be performed in a three-week run beginning Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 13, 2011 | 10:48 p.m.

Lisa Snider’s first play, Wind River Redemption, is one of the winners in the Elite Theater’s Company's One-Act contest.
Each year, the Elite Theatre Company of Oxnard holds a play-writing contest.

Contestants may submit up to five one-act plays, each with a running time of 30 minutes or less. The five winners are awarded cash prizes and will see their plays produced on stage at the Elite Theatre Company’s Petit Playhouse during the company’s January One-Act Festival.

The festival constitutes a three-week run, and each play can receive up to 12 performances.

The 2011 One-Act Festival, featuring the winning plays of the 2010 contest, will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday and run through Feb. 6. Shows will be performed at 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

This year, the judges selected an additional two plays, to guarantee audiences a full two hours of theater in each show.

The 2010 winners are Jake and the Knight of the Road by Frank Malle and directed by Tom Eubanks; Prisoner of Suggins Holler by Jeff Guenther and directed by Mike Moffat; Christmas in July by Jann Correll and directed by Steve Grumette; Wind River Redemption by Lisa Snider and directed by Kim Peters; Eulogy in F-Minor by Lisa Kalechstein and directed by Helene Benjamin; Amore by Helene Benjamin and directed by Rich Burlingham; and Phillie Ain’t No Fool by Susan Rabin and directed by Elissa Polansky.

Tickets to the festival are $17 for adults, and $15 for seniors, students and military with ID. For reservations, call 805.483.5118.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

