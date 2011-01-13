Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Joe Sanguinet Joins PathPoint Board of Directors

He brings an intimate knowledge of the organization, which provided services for his son

By Margaret Rose | January 13, 2011 | 4:22 p.m.

Joe Sanguinet is the newest volunteer member of PathPoint’s Board of Directors.

Joe Sanguinet
Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, the mission of the nonprofit PathPoint is to provide comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of their communities.

Today, PathPoint provides independent living, day and employment services to the more than 2,600 people within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Before moving to the Santa Ynez Valley, Sanguinet and his wife, Katherine, lived in Orange County. The couple became involved with PathPoint when the organization was still called Work Training Programs Inc. because their son Steve had a developmental disability.

During the 12 years Steve was involved in PathPoint’s independent living programs, his social skills and computer knowledge improved.

“He found a home at PathPoint,” Sanguinet said.

Sanguinet has nearly 50 years of engineering experience with national defense programs. During his career, he was affiliated with many defense contractors, including Hughes Aircraft Company, the Santa Barbara Research Center, Science Applications International Corp., Nichols Research Corp. and Computer Sciences Corp. He is currently an associate of Steven Myers & Associates, a government consulting company.

Sanguinet is a board member of the National Defense Industrial Association and the Southern California Aerospace Professional Representatives. His volunteer experience includes current membership on the board of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.

“I joined PathPoint,” Sanguinet stated, “because I want to use my unique experience, as both a parent and business professional, to celebrate and enhance the contributions of the special needs community.”

Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2009, PathPoint looks forward to continuing its collaborations with employers, public agencies, community-based organizations, and partners to ensure that individuals with disabilities and disadvantages are supported on their paths to independence.

For more information about PathPoint, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.3310.

— Margaret Rose is vice president and director of development for PathPoint.

