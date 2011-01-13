Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Overflight Rule Change

The comment period has been extended to Feb. 7

By Shauna Bingham | January 13, 2011 | 1:11 p.m.

Future aeronautical charts would include a reference to overflight regulations for four West Coast national marine sanctuaries under technical changes proposed by the NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

The proposed change would not create a new regulation but would clarify existing overflight regulations that have been in place for many years in the Channel Islands, Monterey Bay, Gulf of the Farallones and Olympic Coast sanctuaries.

Currently, overflight restriction zones for the sanctuaries are not clearly depicted on Federal Aviation Administration aeronautical charts. The NOAA is working with the FAA to change the notation on aeronautical charts from “recommended” to “required,” which would provide appropriate notice to pilots and ensure the protection of resources under NOAA’s stewardship.

Regulations for Monterey Bay, Channel Islands, Gulf of the Farallones and Olympic Coast national marine sanctuaries all restrict low-altitude overflights within specified zones in each sanctuary (subject to certain exceptions) in order to protect marine mammals and seabirds from disturbance by aircraft.

At Monterey Bay, Channel Islands and Gulf of the Farallones, flights below 1,000 feet are restricted within the designated zones. At Olympic Coast, flights below 2,000 feet are restricted within one nautical mile of Flattery Rocks, Quillayute Needles or Copalis National Wildlife Refuge, or within one nautical mile seaward from the coastal boundary of the sanctuary.

Click here for a detailed description of the proposed changes. The public comment period has been extended and comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Feb. 7.

Comments may be submitted electronically via the eRulemaking Portal, FDMS Docket Number NOAA-NOS-2009-0237, or by mail to Debra Malek, Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, 1305 East-West Highway, 11th floor, Silver Spring, Md., 20910.

The NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.

— Shauna Bingham is a volunteer and outreach coordinator for the NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 