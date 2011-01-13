One West Partners with AG West Crop Insurance Services

The agreement offers protection for agriculture clients in Santa Barbara County

One West Insurance Services of Santa Ynez has partnered with AG West Crop Insurance Services of Hanford.

The inter-related service platform provides for extensive property and casualty protection for agriculture clients in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Crop programs, nursery and farm revenue insurance protects the entire farm operation from both production losses and market price fluctuations.

Farm and ranch field mapping services produces aerial maps aided by GPS. This enhances office staff to communicate more effectively with field employees and subcontractors.

In 2008, Congress mandated that the Farm Service Agency update how disaster programs are administrated to growers. Because of this change, growers now must maintain Multi Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) or Non Insured Disaster Assistance program (NAP) coverage on all crops that they produce of economic significance in the county.

The FSA’s minimum requirements are for growers to maintain Catastrophic (CAT) or NAP coverage. But with CAT level coverage at only $300 per commodity, per county, it is a very economical program.

The wine grape closing date for coverage is Jan. 31.

For more information, click here or call One West Insurance Services at 877.500.9378.

— Michael Fordyce represents One West Insurance Services.