Paul Suding: Make Your Home Warm, Inviting in Midst of Winter

In spring and summer, it’s easy to envision ways to enhance your home’s curb appeal with a trimmed lawn, planted and potted flowers, and patios and decks arranged with outdoor furniture and an inviting outdoor kitchen or barbecue.

But when the air gets crisp and the temperatures drop, even homes in temperate climes undergo a winter transformation that can challenge a seller to create exterior appeal.

When it comes to landscaping and colorful plants, there are plenty of ornamental grasses and plants that look great in wintertime. Purple cabbages, fountain grasses and potted evergreens along pathways and by the door all add seasonal color and appeal.

And, obviously, your sidewalk, entry path, patio and deck should be clear of leaves or other unkemptness.

Be sure to keep in mind that shorter days mean that buyers are that much more likely to see your home after sunset, so make sure all of your outdoor lights are clean and in working order, highlighting all of your home’s exterior features. Lamps with soft lighting in your windows also will offer a warm invitation.

Finally, just to cover your bases, it’s not a bad idea to have photos available of your home in all its glory during the brighter, warmer months. This will give buyers a better sense of your home’s appeal during all the seasons of the year.

Your Realtor will have more tips for attracting buyers in any kind of weather. It all makes a difference!

— Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.