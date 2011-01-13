Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Dance Theatre to Mark 20 Years of Motion

The '20th Anniversary Celebration: A Retrospective' will be held Friday at The Granada

It has been 20 years since dancer-choreographer Jerry Pearson joined the UCSB dance faculty, and 20 years since he assumed artistic direction of a faltering local dance troupe and made it a company in-residence at the university, as Santa Barbara Dance Theatre, before turning it into a world-class international touring company.

In honor of these twin anniversaries, Pearson has designed a retrospective dance concert made up of many of the SBDT’s most memorable dance numbers. The “20th Anniversary Celebration: A Retrospective” will be held at 8 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 14, at The Granada.

The program will consist of dances choreographed by Pearson and will include “Water Under the Bridge” (the first piece he made for SBDT), “Parlor Dances,” “Strange Boat,” “Artifice” and others.

Joining Pearson on stage will be current and former members of the company, among them Tracy Kofford, Monica Ford, Emily Wheeler, Cybil Gilbertson, Blake Hennessy-York, Erika Kloumann, Thomas McDonnell, Sarah Pon, Marcos Duran, and Christina McCarthy (founding member) and her sons, Malcolm and Nolan.

Tickets to the concert range from $21 to $28 and are available at the Granada box office, 1214 State St., 805.899.2222 or 805.899.3000. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .