Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Dance Theatre to Mark 20 Years of Motion

The '20th Anniversary Celebration: A Retrospective' will be held Friday at The Granada

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 13, 2011 | 1:22 p.m.

Jerry Pearson
Jerry Pearson

It has been 20 years since dancer-choreographer Jerry Pearson joined the UCSB dance faculty, and 20 years since he assumed artistic direction of a faltering local dance troupe and made it a company in-residence at the university, as Santa Barbara Dance Theatre, before turning it into a world-class international touring company.

In honor of these twin anniversaries, Pearson has designed a retrospective dance concert made up of many of the SBDT’s most memorable dance numbers. The “20th Anniversary Celebration: A Retrospective” will be held at 8 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 14, at The Granada.

The program will consist of dances choreographed by Pearson and will include “Water Under the Bridge” (the first piece he made for SBDT), “Parlor Dances,” “Strange Boat,” “Artifice” and others.

Joining Pearson on stage will be current and former members of the company, among them Tracy Kofford, Monica Ford, Emily Wheeler, Cybil Gilbertson, Blake Hennessy-York, Erika Kloumann, Thomas McDonnell, Sarah Pon, Marcos Duran, and Christina McCarthy (founding member) and her sons, Malcolm and Nolan.

Tickets to the concert range from $21 to $28 and are available at the Granada box office, 1214 State St., 805.899.2222 or 805.899.3000. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 