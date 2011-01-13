Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Taking Big Steps to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint

Photovoltaic array carports and improved lighting at La Playa Stadium have led to significant energy and money savings

By Joan Galvan | January 13, 2011 | 3:51 p.m.

SBCC has ongoing projects campuswide that aim to decrease the college’s energy bill and its environmental impact.

So far, the college has saved an annual 3.6 million kilowatt hours and 25,000 therms (one therm is about the energy equivalent of burning 100 cubic feet of natural gas), which has saved the college $650,000.

“Through these projects, we are serving as an example to the community that conservation is a viable energy strategy,” said Julie Hendricks, SBCC director of facilities and campus development.

Sustainability projects around the campus include an array of photovoltaic carports on its West Campus and new energy-efficient stadium lights at La Playa Stadium, the implementation of which has saved the college more than $100,000 over 12 months.

Photovoltaic Array

A major SBCC sustainability project includes the West Campus photovoltaic array covering three rows of parking spaces in the surface parking lots. Faculty, staff and students drive around them on a daily basis, yet few realize that the systems on top of the carports save the school a projected annual sum of $90,000.

“The construction of the carports lasted only a summer, yet the energy value will last 25 to 30 years,” Hendricks said.

The SBCC environmental field studies class taught by Dr. Adam Green, SBCC assistant professor of biological sciences, examines sustainable projects around the campus as part of the introductory lab.

“Students are taken around campus and shown existing and potential sustainable projects,” he said. “They are introduced to the solar panels and learn how one element can have many benefits at a college. The panels are an energy source, shade the cars (so drivers do not automatically turn on their air conditioning on a sunny afternoon), keep that side of campus cooler, show students a positive solution to both energy and environmental challenges and may increase our likelihood of attracting grants in the future.”

La Playa Stadium Lights

The La Playa Stadium lights also have been improved.

“When there were issues with the old system, we found it was a good opportunity to update all of the lights to make them more energy efficient,” Hendricks said.

The stadium lights are now automatic with security lights on from 5:45 a.m. to dawn and sunset to 10:15 p.m. The game lights are on only when games and classes are in progress, which ensures less energy consumption.

“As with all other aspects of what we do, SBCC is a leader in energy conservation,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president “We have taken a multiprong approach including innovative projects throughout our campus, partnerships with the local and regional organizations, and courses and programs that teach our students about the core issues and the roles we can all play for a healthy and sustainable environment for the future.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 