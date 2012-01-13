Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:00 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

David Sigman Joins Bacara Resort & Spa as Director of Catering

He rejoins the Bacara team after spending two years in management at Wine Cask.

By Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa | January 13, 2012 | 8:26 p.m.

The Bacara Resort & Spa welcomes David Sigman as the new director of catering.

Article Image
David Sigman (Bacara Resort & Spa photo)

Sigman moved to Santa Barbara five years ago to complete his master’s degree in organizational management at Antioch University.

During his time at Antioch, he worked as a manager at bouchon in downtown Santa Barbara.

Upon graduating, Sigman became the bistro manager at Bacara Resort & Spa. He later transitioned to the meetings and events department to expand his knowledge and experience in hospitality management.

After two years at Bacara, Sigman joined the management team tasked with reopening Wine Cask Restaurant & Intermezzo Bar Café as the general manager. Sigman was paramount in re-establishing Wine Cask as one of the top restaurants between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Sigman has more than 18 years of experience in the food and beverage and catering sales industry, and a true enthusiasm for hospitality and customer service. Bacara is very pleased to welcome him back to the resort.

Bacara Resort & Spa is a luxury retreat set on two miles of beach along the pristine California coastline just a five-minute drive from the Santa Barbara Airport. The resort features 305 lavish guestrooms and 49 specialty suites, each with either a private balcony or patio with ocean, garden or mountain views. A 42,000-square-foot, full-service spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility offers a variety of pampering treatments and services. In addition, there are three zero-edge saline swimming pools, a kids club, and a comprehensive selection of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking and stargazing.

The resort features an assortment of culinary options — from casual, to healthy organic to fine dining — at its three distinct dining venues. An expansive wine cellar housing more than 12,000 bottles showcases wines from around the world and the region.

Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Call 805.968.0100 or click here.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.

