Housing Authority of Santa Barbara Breaks Ground on Bath Street Development

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara carried out a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its latest housing community.

Bradley Studios is the agency’s latest endeavor in affordable housing designed specifically to serve special-needs populations in Santa Barbara. Bradley Studios will be a Craftsman bungalow-style development consisting of 53 efficiency studio apartments, a community room, supportive services offices, a program room and a two-bedroom manager apartment. The affordable rental studios are targeted for populations including low and extremely low-income downtown workers and special-needs individuals.

This important development has been funded by private investment through the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program as well as through the City of Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency Housing Set-Aside funds.

The 1.06-acre site, spanning 512-518 Bath St., was previously owned by the Bradley family. The Housing Authority maintained an existing 10-unit apartment building as part of their stock of affordable housing until the new development plans could be approved.

“The staff of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and our partners in the Bradley Studios are truly serving our community,” said Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “With this well-planned and creative solution, we will again be utilizing our precious city space in the most efficient and environmentally sound ways to house those who help keep our city running, and those in our community who otherwise would be living at the greatest risk.”

The City of Santa Barbara defines extremely low income as an individual household income of less than $15,960.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.