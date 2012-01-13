Canary Hotel May Sell to San Francisco Boutique Hotel Group

Negotiations are under way with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to purchase the downtown Santa Barbara luxury hotel

Santa Barbara’s Canary Hotel is in discussions regarding the terms of a sale to boutique chain Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, according to Canary publicist Jennifer Guess.

Edward Thomas Hospitality Corp., which owns Shutters on the Beach and Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, bought the Canary at 31 W. Carrillo St. five years ago for $31 million, according to county property tax records.

Bill Kimpton founded San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in 1981, and the company has grown to 54 luxury hotels and 56 restaurants, according to its Web site. Kimpton’s Southern California hotels include Hotel Palmor in Los Angeles and Hotel Solamar in San Diego as well as 10 properties in the Bay Area.

“Both ETC Hotels and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants are making every effort possible for the seamless continuity of business for Canary,” Guess said in a statement. “Both companies are committed to providing the very highest levels of service that our guests have come to know, enjoy and expect about Canary.”

The Canary Hotel is built on the site of the old Carrillo Hotel, which provided low-income housing for seniors until 1994 when it was demolished because it didn’t meet earthquake standards.

It opened as Hotel Andalucia in 2004, and Edward Thomas purchased the hotel from the Tynan Group two years later.

In 2008, ETC changed the name to the Canary Hotel and marketed itself as the area’s only boutique hotel. The 97-room luxury hotel on the corner of Chapala and Carrillo streets is known for its Coast Restaurant & Bar and its 360-degree rooftop view.

