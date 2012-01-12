Captain’s Log: Outdrawing a Shooting Star While Camping

Spectacle rouses others out of bed, much to their chagrin — but it was worth it

Have you ever noticed how sometimes just being yourself has quite an impact on family and friends and at times can danged near get yer butt kicked? I was recently recalling and sharing the story of just such a moment while on a camping/hunting trip out on the badlands north of the Cuyama Valley.

I love sleeping under the stars, and on this Thanksgiving weekend about 15 years ago the skies were clear and the stars splattered across the sky, seeming to fill it up. Thanks to a new moon, the scene was dazzling.

After cooking up a quail dinner, eating, cleaning up and swapping tales around a campfire, the three of us turned in. It was myself; my son, Dave; and our friend, Mike. I wrapped my bedroll around me, lowered the brim of my hat and dozed off into dreamland.

A critter moving nearby woke me up in the middle of the night. After listening to identify the critter as a coyote I rested easy, knowing we had done a good job of cleanup and stowing food stuffs. So I raised the brim of my hat and gazed contentedly at the star show. Man, oh man, did I feel lucky to be out on open land and enjoying such beauty.

From the eastern sky, movement captured my attention as a shooting star barreled into the atmosphere. I slapped my hip, jabbed a finger at the star and yelled, “Blam!” All before the shooter cleared the sky. Then I started laughing loudly.

Dave and Mike came scrambling up out of their bedrolls, blinking and demanding to know what was wrong. “We under attack?” Dave wanted to know. Mike grumbled, “Should I get my weapon?” Once they were both looking at me intently, I just smiled, waved at the sky and said, “Shooting star thought he could outdraw me!”

The guys looked at each other. Mike slapped his forehead, Dave rolled his eyes and they both hunkered back down into their bedrolls. Well, the incident cost me breakfast duty in the morning, but ya know, it was worth it!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.