Christopher Rutz Named New Head of Santa Barbara Christian School

He will replace Sandy Calkins, who is retiring after 26 years with the school

Santa Barbara Christian School has announced the hiring of Christopher Rutz as its new head of school.

Rutz will replace Sandy Calkins, who is retiring after serving the school for 26 years.

In making the announcement, board President Barry Goss declared Rutz’s hiring the “most significant event in the school’s recent history.”

“Chris is a proven leader who has the background and personal qualities that give us the best opportunity to fulfill our mission of blending academic excellence with the development of Christian faith and values,” Goss said.

Goss also noted that Rutz’s leadership is marked by a clear vision and deep understanding of 21st century education, great energy, a highly positive outlook, and a deep sense of passion and purpose in serving God through the ministry of education.

For the past 7 years, Rutz has been assistant head of school at Calvary Christian, a premier independent school in Pacific Palisades. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota, a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Western Oregon University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Oregon.

Rutz has held a variety of teaching and administrative positions and served as a Young Life leader in Oregon and Minnesota for nine years. He and his wife, Kristan, have two daughters, Keara, 11, and Noelle, 9.

— Barry Goss is the board president for Santa Barbara Christian School.