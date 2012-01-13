Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout Cookie Pre-Sales Begin Saturday

Local troops will take orders until Jan. 29; booth sales at retail stores will begin Feb. 24

By Meredith Klassen for the Costa de Oro Girl Scout Service Unit | January 13, 2012 | 7:07 p.m.

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast announced that local Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for Girl Scout cookies throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta this Saturday.

Cookie pre-sales (orders) continue until Jan. 29. Orders can be placed with any Girl Scout troop and will be delivered after Feb. 22.

The six 2012 Girl Scout cookie flavors are Thin Mints, Trefoils (shortbread), Do Si Dos (peanut butter sandwich), Tagalongs (chocolate-covered peanut butter), Samoas (caramel and toasted coconut) and the new Savannah Smiles (lemon). Cookies are $4 per box.

If you miss the pre-sale ordering window, mark your calendar for Girl Scout cookie booth sales. Booth sales will be held at many Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria retail locations. They will begin Feb. 24 and continue through March 18.

The Girl Scout cookie sale will include an opportunity for customers to donate Girl Scout cookies to support military troops serving overseas through Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude seeks to lift morale and put smiles on faces by sending care packages addressed to individual deployed soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. 2012 marks the third year the Girl Scouts have supported military troops with Girl Scout Cookie donations.

Girl Scouts of the USA is the premier leadership organization for girls. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls, their councils and communities nationwide. Girls set cookie goals to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp, to travel to destinations near and far and to provide events for girls in their community.

Click here for more information about local Girl Scout activities.

— Meredith Klassen for the Costa de Oro Girl Scout Service Unit.

