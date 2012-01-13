La Cumbre Junior High to Raise Student Awareness on Dating Violence

Domestic Violence Solutions will present a 'What Is Love?' assembly on Jan. 20

La Cumbre Junior High School has scheduled “What is Love?” a teen dating violence awareness multimedia assembly, for Friday, Jan. 20.

This is the first time this assembly is being held at a district junior high campus.

Domestic Violence Solutions reports that one in three teens report experiencing abuse in a dating relationship, and most teens do not report the abuse to anyone.

“Dating violence is not just dangerous and sometimes lethal,” said Christy Haynes, the organization’s director of education prevention. “Teens that experience abuse in a relationship exhibit higher rates of violence, school drop-out rates, drug abuse, high-risk sexual behavior and suicide.”

There will be separate assemblies and discussion sessions for girls and boys.

Each assembly will focus on the true story about a teen involved in a violent dating relationship for six years and provide an opportunity for students to define the physical emotional, and sexual forms of abuse; explain the importance of asking for help, provide community resources; discuss legal rights and consequences; and encourage teens to advocate for a safe school environment where teens can report abuse and ask for help.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.