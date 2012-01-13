Sunday’s ‘Night of Guitars’ at SOhO to Benefit Two Veterans Charities

Local bands will perform rock, reggae and jazz to support Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Santa Barbara Navy League

With an eclectic roster of guitar bands set to suit every urban music fan’s appetite, the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club will be the place to be Sunday for the “Night of Guitars: Rock, Reggae & Jazz Extravaganza.”

Three popular local bands, including Santa Barbara’s hottest guitar tribute band, will take the stage to benefit two veterans groups: Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Santa Barbara Navy League.

Emceed by Christopher Mitchum, headliners featured are the Stiff Pickle Orchestra — whose unique compositions and sound draw from urban blues, American country music, hit songs of the 1920s and ‘30s, jazz and rock; Delta Martinis, with their reggae, funk, Caribbean and rock sounds influenced by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley and Louis Armstrong; and the distinct lyric Stratocaster riffs and Jeff Beck styling of Monty Cole and EL34.

When our service men and women return home injured, the most challenging part of their new life is adjusting to day-to-day activities. Tens of thousands of veterans are returning home from war zones, and they deserve our support.

Proceeds from this very special evening will be equally divided between two nonprofit organizations: Paralyzed Veterans of America, which has built brighter futures for seriously injured veterans for more than 65 years, and the Santa Barbara Navy League, whose mission is to support U.S. service members and their families.

— Heather Bryden represents “Night of Guitars: Rock, Reggae & Jazz Extravaganza.”