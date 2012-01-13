SBCC Seeks Volunteers for Search Committee Hiring New President

Two members will represent the community at large, and one will be a Continuing Education student

The SBCC District Board of Trustees is seeking three community members to participate in a 16-member search committee for the hiring of the new college superintendent/president.

All interested candidates for these volunteer positions should have a demonstrated interest and knowledge or expertise in higher education. Two of the members will represent the community at large while the third member must be a current SBCC Continuing Education student.

The search committee will work closely with the SBCC District Board president and the search firm hired to assist with the process. The committee will meet as a group from mid-February through early April to select and interview potential presidential candidates.

The overall time commitment is about 60 hours, and committee members will be required to attend every meeting. Names of the presidential candidates recommended by the committee will be forwarded to the SBCC District Board for its review and final candidate selection.

Members of the community interested in participating on this SBCC search committee should send a statement of their qualifications not to exceed 150 words to Sue Ehrlich, SBCC vice president of human resources and legal affairs, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) no later than Jan. 21.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.