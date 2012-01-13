Smooth Sailing for Laguna School Senior Savanna Brown

She and her partner place third in Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta

It all started in a summer sailing program Back East when Laguna Blanca School senior Savanna Brown was 8 years old. Her love for and dedication to the sport grew from there.

In her freshman year, Brown started the Laguna Blanca Sailing Team with sailing veteran Carly Shevitz, class of 2010.

Since then, Brown has been consistently racing and placing in the top three in countless national regattas. She placed second in the C420 Pacific Coast Championships, and over the recent holiday, she and her partner, Jack, placed third out of 76 boats in the Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta.

When asked what her favorite part of sailing is, she is clear that the friends she has cultivated all over the world are a real highlight for her.

“I love to travel the country, and I know most of the competition,” she said.

It’s no surprise that Brown plans on “sailing through college” and keeping her sea legs for the rest of her life.

— Aija Mayrock is a sophomore at Laguna Blanca School.