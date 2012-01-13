Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:11 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Executive Life Coach and Alumnus Jason Womack to Speak at SBCC

The author of 'Your Best Just Got Better' will deliver a free lecture on Feb. 3

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | January 13, 2012 | 4:25 p.m.

Imagine if you knew the secrets to being more purposeful, productive and profitable. In Your Best Just Got Better: Working Smarter, Thinking Bigger, Making More, author Jason Womack teaches how to make your “best” even better.

Article Image
Jason Womack

“Anyone who uses these ideas and systems will begin to practice new habits and implement new productivity behaviors,” Womack says. “The outcome will be greater personal success.”

An alumnus of SBCC, Womack will give a free presentation from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the BC Forum on the SBCC campus, 721 Cliff Drive.

This is a free event but RSVP is required. Click here to register.

Executive coach to Fortune 100 and start-up companies worldwide, Womack will help you amplify your ability to achieve your goals and lay the foundation for bigger ideas that before seemed unreachable.

Learn three key productivity tools that have the power to transform business or professional performance. Target the barriers that inhibit efficiency and embrace new practices that will unlock your potential. Managers, small-business owners and entrepreneurs will be especially interested.

This event is co-sponsored by SBCC alumni and friends and the Small Business Development Center. SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation offers courses and events on entrepreneurship and provides resources to entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses.

The Santa Barbara County SBDC (hosted by the Scheinfeld Center) offers no-cost, one-on-one counseling to small businesses in need of reaching these milestones: starting up, increasing sales, creating jobs or financing. Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

 

