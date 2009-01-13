Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara Welcomes New General Manager

By Jennifer Guess | January 13, 2009 | 10:32 a.m.

The Canary Hotel, independently owned and operated by the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, has hired Laura McIver as its new general manager.

Article Image
Laura McIver
McIver has been with ETC Hotels since 2005, at its two other luxury properties, Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach, both in Santa Monica. Most recently she served as resident manager of Hotel Casa del Mar, and held previous positions as corporate director of food and beverage for both Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura to the Canary Hotel,” Vice President and Managing Director Klaus Mennekes said. “She is a valuable asset to the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, and has been a leading force at our properties in Santa Monica. The Canary is gaining a tremendous leader that will continue to ensure our very highest standards of service.”

Before joining the Edward Thomas Collection, McIver held senior positions in the food and beverage, banquet, and catering departments of numerous hotel companies such as Kimpton, Marriott and Claremont Resort.

Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carillo St. in Santa Barbara, is a member of Small Leading Hotels.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 