Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara Welcomes New General Manager

The Canary Hotel, independently owned and operated by the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, has hired Laura McIver as its new general manager.

McIver has been with ETC Hotels since 2005, at its two other luxury properties, Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach, both in Santa Monica. Most recently she served as resident manager of Hotel Casa del Mar, and held previous positions as corporate director of food and beverage for both Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura to the Canary Hotel,” Vice President and Managing Director Klaus Mennekes said. “She is a valuable asset to the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, and has been a leading force at our properties in Santa Monica. The Canary is gaining a tremendous leader that will continue to ensure our very highest standards of service.”

Before joining the Edward Thomas Collection, McIver held senior positions in the food and beverage, banquet, and catering departments of numerous hotel companies such as Kimpton, Marriott and Claremont Resort.

Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carillo St. in Santa Barbara, is a member of Small Leading Hotels.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.