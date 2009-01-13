Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara Welcomes New General Manager

The Canary Hotel, independently owned and operated by the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, has hired Laura McIver as its new general manager.
“We are pleased to welcome Laura to the Canary Hotel,” Vice President and Managing Director Klaus Mennekes said. “She is a valuable asset to the Edward Thomas Collection Hotels, and has been a leading force at our properties in Santa Monica. The Canary is gaining a tremendous leader that will continue to ensure our very highest standards of service.”
Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carillo St. in Santa Barbara, is a member of Small Leading Hotels.
Jennifer Guess is a publicist.