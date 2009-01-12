Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

New Class of D.A.R.E Students to Mark Graduation

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | January 12, 2009 | 9:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has announced that the latest class of D.A.R.E. students will graduate at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

D.A.R.E. is an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The group of more than 300 fifth- and sixth-grade students (from seven schools) joins rank with 17,800 others who have graduated since local inception in 1987.

In addition to discussing the perils of drug use and violence, the D.A.R.E. program teaches responsibility and how to make good choices. Each student composed an essay explaining what they have learned. The essays were judged and a winner selected from each class and school.

The following students were selected as school essay winners:

» David Juarez: Cleveland School
» Elianna Morgan: El Montecito School
» Diego Figueroa: Franklin Elementary School
» Camille Cotter: Hope Elementary School
» Daisy Altamirano: Monroe Elementary School
» Michelle Garratt: Monte Vista Elementary School
» B. Kramer Kwalick: Santa Barbara Community Academy

The following students were selected as class essay winners:

» Gina Fernandez and Matthew Prado: Cleveland School
» Julien Mathieu: El Montecito School
» Rogelio Gonzalez, Abby Guillen and Stephanie Pacheco: Franklin Elementary School
» Alberto Ramirez and Brianna Oroz: Hope Elementary School
» Nicky Leeds and Paul Conliffe: Monroe Elementary School
» Juwan Vega and Dakota Crowley: Monte Vista Elementary School
» Marivel Arias: Santa Barbara Community Academy

The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band will provide music at this free public event.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

