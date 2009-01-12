Santa Barbara Music Club Presents ‘Music from Westmont’

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer a “Morning Concert” at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. As with nearly all concerts from this sterling organization, this one is free, and the public is invited.

The title of the event is “Music from Westmont,” and the featured performers are the students and faculty of Westmont College

The program will include Eric Whitacre‘s Five Hebrew Love Songs (a setting of a poem by his wife, noted Jerusalem-born soprano Hila Plitmann), sung by the Westmont Chamber Singers and director Steve Hodson with support from violinist Valerie Malvinni and pianist Paula Hatley; the 1st Movement (Allegro vivo appassionato) of Bedrich Smetana‘s String Quartet No. 1 in E Minor, From My Life, and the 1st Movement (Allegro moderato-Trés doux) from Maurice Ravel‘s String Quartet in F Major, performed by the Siloam String Quartet (Emily McLean and Sarah Shasberger, violins; Megan Wong, viola; Rebecca Shasberger, cello); arias from Mozart‘s The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute, Bizet‘s Carmen, and the opening scene from Gian Carlo Menotti‘s witty one-act, The Telephone, performed by students of the Westmont Opera Workshop, under the direction of Celeste Tavera, with the collaboration of pianist Paula Hatley.

Whitacre (born 1970) is an American composer specializing in choral music, wind band music and electronic music. It has been claimed for him that he is the most-performed choral composer of his generation. He is famous for his trademark “Whitacre chords” that give a distinctive hue to all of his compositions in whatever medium.

It’s a welcome novelty to have any string quartet paired with the Ravel besides Debussy’s. Smetana’sis overtly autobiographical, composed two years after he had become almost totally deaf. He also suffered from tinnitus, whihc caused him to hear a continuous, maddening high note — which makes an appearance in the last movement of this quartet, so we needn’t worry about it.

The selections from The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro and Carmen need no introductory remarks. Menotti’s “opera buffa” The Telephone, which premiered on Broadway on May 1, 1947, has enjoyed such a continuous run of success that it probably doesn’t require a lot of explaining either. Not much more than a sketch, The Telephone demonstrates the instrument’s capacity for preventing, rather than promoting, meaningful communication.

For information about other Music Club programs, click here or call 805.683.0811.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.