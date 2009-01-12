‘Summit for Danny’: Residents to Go Trekking Across Patagonia Mountains

Community leaders will embark on an expedition as part of a fundraising campaign for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center.

On Saturday, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse will send 25 community leaders to trek across the rigorous Patagonia Mountains for 10 days as part of a fundraising campaign for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center.

The climbers include Bob and Patty Bryant, Fred and Linda Clough, Judy Jennings, Dale Marquis, Rosanne Schroeder, Lucy and Joe Overgaag, Ed Szyller, Anitta Valdez, Sally Arnold, Suze Williams, Rich Whiston, Yoka and Wim Zwinkels, Lynn Gildred, Carrie Cooper, Glen Griffith, Peggy Lamb, Carole MacElhenny, Nancy Overholt, Marsha Roberson, Katie Rogers and Marcia Wolfe.

In 1995, Bob Bryant lost his son, Danny, to a heroin overdose. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bryant worked with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to form a fundraising ascent to create an adolescent treatment center in Santa Barbara, and then formed “Summit for Danny.” In the next six years, Bryant and a team of community leaders will have trekked through the mountains of Mount Kilamanjaro, an unnamed mountain in the Canadian Arctic, Ecuador, Peru and Bhutan.

This year, community leaders will travel to a place where the Andes Mountains are on the west and low plains to the east: Patagonia. All participants pay their own trip fees and commit to raising a minimum of $1,500 toward the goal of $200,000 for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center.

The center is Santa Barbara’s only treatment center designed specifically to treat teens and assist families with substance abuse issues and has helped more than 1,800 youth since it opened in 2001.

Click here to learn more about Patagonia and the community effort.

Jasmine Rara is the media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.