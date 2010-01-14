Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:58 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Deena Hetfield: How to Make a Small Space Appear Larger

With space-saving room design, it's all about illusion

By Deena Hetfield | January 14, 2010 | 5:25 p.m.

One thing my clients are always asking for no matter how large the home is more space. With a little creativity, you can generate an effective space-saving room design, without compromising on home décor. It’s all about illusion.

Remove any clutter and unnecessary pieces of furniture. Scale down your accessories, such as vases, throw pillows, pictures, etc. Too many objects will make the room appear smaller and closed in.

Painting the walls light hues will make your room look more open and spacious. White walls will definitely maximize this effect.

Using monochromatic color, picking from off-white, beige, any pastel or neutral color, also will make your space look roomier. Try painting the walls, trim and detailing in different shades of the same color. Also, remember to paint the ceiling the same color as the walls.

Contrasting colors, especially in big pieces such as the sofa, will stop your eye and break up the area. By matching the color of your furniture with the color of the walls, your room will appear larger.

Choose smaller-sized furniture pieces that are more to scale for your room size. That will make the room more uniform.

Avoid having many small pieces, which will make the space appear cluttered and not well thought-out. Look for pieces of furniture with open arms and legs, as well as glass-top tables, so the light can filter through.

Multifunctional furniture is a great way to make the most out of the space. Invest in pieces such as drop-leaf or removable-leaf tables and ottomans for both storage and sitting purposes.

Get rid of heavy drapery, and try using sheers instead. By letting the natural light flow into the room, you will be surprised at how this will open up the room and make it appear larger.

Hanging sheers about a foot above the window frame and letting them come all the way to the floor will make windows appear elongated, and it will make the ceiling appear higher.

A big wall mirror opposite a window will reflect light and color, as will a collection of smaller mirrors distributed along one wall. With their reflective surface, mirrors bounce light around a room, which creates openness.

By following these design tips, you can enjoy the feel of the extra space created.

— Deena Hetfield is the owner of Innovative Interiors, an interior design firm, and an in-house interior designer for Machin and Associates. For information about local resources or to schedule a free design consultation, contact her at 805.455.1015 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

