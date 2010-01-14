Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Creates Position of Assistant General Manager

George Eowan is hired to oversee administration and operations managers and engineering staff

By John McInnes | January 14, 2010 | 11:40 p.m.

The Goleta Water District voted Tuesday to create an assistant general manager position that will report to the district’s general manager and have direct responsibility for managing the district’s administration and operations managers and engineering division staff.

“This is an essential position for the district, and I am very pleased that the board unanimously approved its creation,” said William Rosen, president of the GWD board of directors.

George Eowan, Ph.D., has been hired to fill the new position and will begin work on Jan. 25.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Dr. Eowan has decided to join our administrative team here at the district,” GWD General Manager John McInnes said. “We needed someone with a demonstrated and successful track record of managing technical staff and complex programs and projects.”

Eowan comes to the district from Environ Strategy Consultants Inc. and Integrated Recycling Inc., where he served as vice president and president, respectively. Environ Strategy Consultants is a full-service environmental engineering company specializing in several disciplines, including water/wastewater engineering and management and groundwater assessment/remediation. Integrated Recycling is a solid-waste management consulting firm specializing in regulatory affairs, planning, permitting, engineering and operations.

Eowan previously served as vice president of California Waste Recovery Systems, chief executive officer of the California Integrated Waste Management Board, senior consultant to the Senate Finance Committee of the California Legislature, manager of international research and development coordination for the Gas Research Institute and as an instructor at USC.

“Like other agencies throughout California, the Goleta Water District faces a range of critical issues, including water supply and conservation, which demand sound policy decisions and effective execution,” Eowan said. “I’m confident that my experience as a practitioner and teacher in public administration, policy and program implementation will assist in addressing these critical issues.”

The Goleta Water District’s service area spans 29,000 acres from the western edge of Santa Barbara to El Capitan. The district provides water to a population of more than 80,000 and has an annual operating budget of more than $25 million.

— John McInnes is general manager of the Goleta Water District.

 
